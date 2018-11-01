UPUA Establishes College Resource Days, Funds Test Prep Week

The University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday night to pass two pieces of legislation, establishing “College Resource Days” and funding test prep week booklets. Notably, President Cody Heaton was absent from the meeting for the first time since he took office last spring.

Maria Walls, a 2017 Penn State graduate and Parents Program graduate assistant, kicked off the meeting by speaking about the stigma surrounding students with disabilities. She shared her personal struggle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which occurs when the autonomic nervous system is unable to control functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing.



Walls emphasized the importance of showing empathy to these students even when their disabilities are not visible, explaining how she has encountered professors and staff who would not accommodate her disability. She also reminded the Assembly to use inclusive language and reiterated the importance of showing empathy.



“Be empathetic about the things you do know,” she said, “but also be empathetic about the things you don’t know.”

Bill 5-13, Funding of Test Prep Week Booklets, is exactly what it sounds like — students will be able to receive free test prep books and practice exams for the MCAT, LSAT, GMAT, and GRE. Resolution 11-13, Establishment of “College Resource Days,” instituted a series of events for students to meet with representatives from the Colleges of Communications, Liberal Arts, and Education, as well as the Division of Undergraduate Studies. Both pieces of legislation passed unanimously.

The meeting was uncharacteristically short for UPUA, ending at 8:37 p.m. Spooky.



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.