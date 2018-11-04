Penn State Football Falls To No. 21 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football checked in at the No. 21 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, down seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 14.

A tumble in the rankings was inevitable for the Nittany Lions after their 42-7 shellacking at the hands of Michigan, which bounced up to No. 4 in the poll after its win and LSU’s loss to No. 1 Alabama. No team fell farther in this week’s rankings than Penn State, which earned a season-low ranking after the defeat. Its season high in the poll is No. 8, but the team lost to Michigan State after moving up to that spot.

James Franklin’s team also fell to No. 20 in the weekly Coaches’ Poll, down seven spots from its ranking of No. 13 last week. Additionally, the College Football Playoff committee will release its second poll of the 2018 season on Tuesday evening.

No. 21 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin at noon Saturday in its return to Beaver Stadium.

