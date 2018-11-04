PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Penn State Football Falls To No. 21 In AP Top 25 Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/4/18 2:06 pm

Penn State football checked in at the No. 21 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, down seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 14.

A tumble in the rankings was inevitable for the Nittany Lions after their 42-7 shellacking at the hands of Michigan, which bounced up to No. 4 in the poll after its win and LSU’s loss to No. 1 Alabama. No team fell farther in this week’s rankings than Penn State, which earned a season-low ranking after the defeat. Its season high in the poll is No. 8, but the team lost to Michigan State after moving up to that spot.

James Franklin’s team also fell to No. 20 in the weekly Coaches’ Poll, down seven spots from its ranking of No. 13 last week. Additionally, the College Football Playoff committee will release its second poll of the 2018 season on Tuesday evening.

No. 21 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin at noon Saturday in its return to Beaver Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Barratt scooped the puck up on the blade of his stick and shoveled it past Arizona State’s goalie in the Nittany Lions’ 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday.

Penn State-Wisconsin To Kick Off At Noon

Time Of Possession Battle Played Huge Role In Penn State’s Loss To Michigan

Penn State Blown Out 42-7 By Michigan At The Big House

The Nittany Lions didn’t show up for their matchup against the Wolverines, failing to put up any kind of fight in Ann Arbor.

Self-Inflicted Wounds Plague Penn State In Loss To Michigan

Mistakes made winning even more improbable for Penn State against a very talented Michigan squad.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend