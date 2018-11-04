Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey may have dropped its first game of the 2018-19 season on Saturday night, but sophomore forward Evan Barratt made an appearance on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of Saturday night thanks to a highlight-reel goal.

Barratt scooped the puck up onto the blade of his stick and shoveled it over Arizona State goalie Joey Daccord’s shoulder and into the back of the net in the Nittany Lions’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Sun Devils. His play was ranked as the second-best of Saturday.

The pronunciation of “Barratt” in that ESPN clip might be brutal, but the goal certainly wasn’t. He converted on what’s commonly known as the Michigan move, which was originated by former Wolverine forward Mike Legg in the 1996 NCAA tournament. The stick Legg used to score that goal was donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto after he made perhaps the most widely-known single play in college hockey history.

Many have tried and failed the move since, but the Nittany Lion star pulled it off in a big spot. Penn State was trailing 3-1 entering the third period of Saturday’s game, but Barratt’s goal was the first of two scored by the team in the period as it forced overtime. Noted college hockey stan and SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross was also impressed by the goal:

The Bristol, PA native and Chicago Blackhawks’ draft pick continued his hot start to the season with the highlight-reel goal. He leads the Nittany Lions in assists with seven and is tied with linemate Alex Limoges for the team lead in points with 10.

Penn State will wrap up an eight-game homestand at 7 p.m. Friday with a game against Robert Morris.

