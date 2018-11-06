Kenya Mann Faulkner Named Penn State’s Chief Ethics And Compliance Officer

Kenya Mann Faulkner, a current managing director for business intelligence and investigations at Kroll (a global risk management firm) has been named the new chief ethics and compliance officer at Penn State.

Faulkner’s specialties include leading enterprise-level risk management initiatives that are related to ethics, compliance, workplace issues, conflicts of interest, and institutional governance.

The Office of Ethics and Compliance sets guidelines for conduct, offers training, and educational resources, and documents the university’s ethics and compliance efforts. Faulkner will oversee this office, but she’ll also help develop new policies and approaches.

Faulkner will also oversee programs related to annual employee trainings, athletics integrity, export controls, youth programs, the university’s Values and Culture survey, and the Penn State Hotline.

“Penn State strives to create an environment built on integrity and respect where all students, faculty and staff members understand our institutional commitment to ethics at the highest level and are empowered to uphold Penn State’s values,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a release. “I look forward to the expertise Kenya will bring to our community as Penn State continues to develop programs and be a national leader in the areas of institutional ethics and compliance.”

Faulkner’s experience in higher education allows her to bring extensive knowledge to Penn State. She was the university ethics officer at Cincinnati, taught criminal justice at West Chester University, and currently leads internal investigations related to legal and ethical violations for universities, corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations at Kroll.

In addition, Faulkner has won various awards from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Internal Revenue Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency. She was named an “Influencer of Law” this year by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Penn State community to help raise awareness of the University’s many ethics and compliance resources,” Faulkner said in a release. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire Penn State community in keeping ethics as a central focus of university life through a continued focus on education, training, and policies.”

Faulkner will begin her new role on Monday, December 3.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.