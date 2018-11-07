PSU news by
Cael Sanderson Lauds National Wrestling Hall Of Fame Inductee Rich Lorenzo

Penn State Athletics
By Steve Connelly
11/7/18 4:03 am

“Penn State wrestling is what it is today because of Coach Lorenzo.”

Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson had strong words for the impact that Rich Lorenzo, the team’s head coach from 1978 to 1992, had on the program.

Lorenzo was just announced as part of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. He led the Nittany Lions to 11 top 10 NCAA Championship finishes and coached 53 wrestlers to All-American honors during his 14-year tenure in charge of the Nittany Lions.

“He’s a very remarkable individual, super humble,” Sanderson said. “I would’ve loved to watch him in his prime, this hard-nosed, tough individual. No nonsense, and completely straight forward and honest with you. He’s the kind of guy you want to coach your kids.”

Following his coaching career, Lorenzo took an executive role with major wrestling organizations — including the National Collegiate Wrestling Association and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. During his time with the NLWC, he helped raise $4 million to create the team’s current wrestling complex. The Lorenzo Wrestling Complex was eventually dedicated in his honor.

“I think he had a tremendous impact on, obviously Penn State wrestling, but wrestling in the area, all of the Northeast United States, and wrestling as a whole,” Sanderson said.

The induction ceremony — which will also welcome two-time national champion Carl Adams as well as Olympic medalists Brandon Paulson and Townsend Saunders to the Hall of Fame — will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on the weekend of May 31.

