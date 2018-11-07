Global Entrepreneurship Week Celebrates Tenth Anniversary
Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is celebrating a decade of promoting innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in the State College area. Penn State’s Small Business Development Center, which organizes GEW, will host events through Thursday, November 15.
The week is chock full of events each day, and the SBDC encourages students of any major to attend events they might be interested in, regardless of any future plans to start a business.
Events include daily presentations, keynote addresses, workshops, and networking opportunities geared specifically to entrepreneurs, local startups, innovators, and anyone interested in thinking outside the box.
Wednesday, November 7
- noon — Passion to Business: Turning What You Love into a Viable Business
- 2 p.m. — Using Census Business Data to Start or Grow Your Business
- 6 p.m. — Intellectual Property Product Development Panel
- 7 p.m. — Blockchain and Entrepreneurship
Thursday, November 8
- 10:35 a.m. — Guest Speaker Steven Wasser
- 12:05 p.m. — Culture’s Impact on our Behavior Patterns & Buying Decisions
- 1:35 p.m. — Entrepreneur Panel & Entrepreneurship in the Music Industry
- 3 p.m. — Using CB Insights to Research Startup Funding
- 6 p.m. — Keynote: A Conversation with Tanya Wright
- 7:30 p.m. — An Evening with Tanya Wright
Friday, November 9
- 11 a.m. — Entrepreneurship Essentials: Lessons Worth Remembering
Saturday, November 10
- 10 a.m. — Kid-trepreneur Open Studio Event (drop-in)
Sunday, November 11
- 1 p.m. — How to Start Your Own Digital Consulting Firm and Win Clients
- 2 p.m. — Online Marketing 101: You are the Prize
- 3 p.m. — Creating Your Future with Design Thinking
Monday, November 12
- 1 p.m.: Arts and Entertainment Series (includes multiple events)
- 2 p.m.: Nittany Al Challenge Ideation
- 6 p.m.: Hospitality Entrepreneurship Panel, mHealth Challenge, Save the World, Start a Business — all in 90 Minutes
- 8 p.m.: Empowering Women in Technology
Tuesday, November 13
- 9 a.m. — Hip Shake Fitness Workshop
- 10:35 a.m. — Creativity Class: Explore Your Entrepreneurial Creativity with Peers
- 2:15 p.m. — Entrepreneurial Intention, Culture and New Venture Development
- 4 p.m. — Open Pitch Challenge: Finals
- 4:35 p.m. — Colloquium in Hospitality: Entrepreneurship and Innovation Panel
- 6 p.m. — Penn State Innovation Challenges
- 6:30 p.m. — The Nittany Valley Writers Network Presents: J.D. Barker
- 7 p.m. — Enactus Social Entrepreneurship Mini Case Competition & PA Beverage Industry and Entrepreneurial Opportunities
- 8 p.m. — Moichor Table Discussion and Student Startup Mixer
Wednesday, November 14
- 9:15 a.m. — Overview of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets10:45 a.m. — Conducting a Preliminary Federal Trademark Search Using UPSTO Databases
- 1 p.m. — Legal Issues of Small Business Owners
- 1:30 p.m. — Conducting a Preliminary Federal Trademark Search Using UPSTO Databases
- 1:45 p.m. — Financial Issues of Small Business Owners
- 2:45 p.m. — Invention Promotion Firms: Asking the Right Questions
- 3 p.m. — Michael DelGrosso: Reinventing the Family Business
- 3:15 p.m. — Local Resources Panel: Patents and Trademarks
- 5:30 p.m. — AARP’s Work for Yourself at 50+
- 6 p.m. — “She Started It” Film Screening
- 7 p.m. — CBICC Connect: Mixology 101 with Big Spring Spirits
Thursday, November 15
- 10 a.m. — Veteran Entrepreneurship Presentation and Panel Discussion
- noon — The Entrepreneurship Ecosystem at Penn State
- 1:30 p.m. — Is QuickBooks Right for Your Business?
- 4 p.m. — Earn Your Intellectual Property Badge
- 5:30 p.m. — Writing a Business Plan
You can view the schedule with full details on the GEW website.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election
Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.
Penn State On-Campus Voting Turnout Skyrockets
More than five times as many voters turned out to the HUB’s four precincts for this year’s midterm elections than voted in the 2014 midterms on campus.
Send this to a friend
Comments