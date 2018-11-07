Global Entrepreneurship Week Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is celebrating a decade of promoting innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in the State College area. Penn State’s Small Business Development Center, which organizes GEW, will host events through Thursday, November 15.

The week is chock full of events each day, and the SBDC encourages students of any major to attend events they might be interested in, regardless of any future plans to start a business.

Events include daily presentations, keynote addresses, workshops, and networking opportunities geared specifically to entrepreneurs, local startups, innovators, and anyone interested in thinking outside the box.

Wednesday, November 7

noon — Passion to Business: Turning What You Love into a Viable Business

2 p.m. — Using Census Business Data to Start or Grow Your Business

6 p.m. — Intellectual Property Product Development Panel

7 p.m. — Blockchain and Entrepreneurship

Thursday, November 8

10:35 a.m. — Guest Speaker Steven Wasser

12:05 p.m. — Culture’s Impact on our Behavior Patterns & Buying Decisions

1:35 p.m. — Entrepreneur Panel & Entrepreneurship in the Music Industry

3 p.m. — Using CB Insights to Research Startup Funding

6 p.m. — Keynote: A Conversation with Tanya Wright

7:30 p.m. — An Evening with Tanya Wright

Friday, November 9

11 a.m. — Entrepreneurship Essentials: Lessons Worth Remembering

Saturday, November 10

10 a.m. — Kid-trepreneur Open Studio Event (drop-in)

Sunday, November 11

1 p.m. — How to Start Your Own Digital Consulting Firm and Win Clients

2 p.m. — Online Marketing 101: You are the Prize

3 p.m. — Creating Your Future with Design Thinking

Monday, November 12

1 p.m.: Arts and Entertainment Series (includes multiple events)

2 p.m.: Nittany Al Challenge Ideation

6 p.m.: Hospitality Entrepreneurship Panel, mHealth Challenge, Save the World, Start a Business — all in 90 Minutes

8 p.m.: Empowering Women in Technology

Tuesday, November 13

9 a.m. — Hip Shake Fitness Workshop

10:35 a.m. — Creativity Class: Explore Your Entrepreneurial Creativity with Peers

2:15 p.m. — Entrepreneurial Intention, Culture and New Venture Development

4 p.m. — Open Pitch Challenge: Finals

4:35 p.m. — Colloquium in Hospitality: Entrepreneurship and Innovation Panel

6 p.m. — Penn State Innovation Challenges

6:30 p.m. — The Nittany Valley Writers Network Presents: J.D. Barker

7 p.m. — Enactus Social Entrepreneurship Mini Case Competition & PA Beverage Industry and Entrepreneurial Opportunities

8 p.m. — Moichor Table Discussion and Student Startup Mixer

Wednesday, November 14

9:15 a.m. — Overview of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets10:45 a.m. — Conducting a Preliminary Federal Trademark Search Using UPSTO Databases

1 p.m. — Legal Issues of Small Business Owners

1:30 p.m. — Conducting a Preliminary Federal Trademark Search Using UPSTO Databases

1:45 p.m. — Financial Issues of Small Business Owners

2:45 p.m. — Invention Promotion Firms: Asking the Right Questions

3 p.m. — Michael DelGrosso: Reinventing the Family Business

3:15 p.m. — Local Resources Panel: Patents and Trademarks

5:30 p.m. — AARP’s Work for Yourself at 50+

6 p.m. — “She Started It” Film Screening

7 p.m. — CBICC Connect: Mixology 101 with Big Spring Spirits

Thursday, November 15

10 a.m. — Veteran Entrepreneurship Presentation and Panel Discussion

noon — The Entrepreneurship Ecosystem at Penn State

1:30 p.m. — Is QuickBooks Right for Your Business?

4 p.m. — Earn Your Intellectual Property Badge

5:30 p.m. — Writing a Business Plan

You can view the schedule with full details on the GEW website.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream (Alumni Swirl is the best, don't @ her), musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) to send her funny tweets or email her ([email protected]).

