KJ Hamler Selected As Hornung Award Finalist

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
11/9/18 4:05 am

Penn State football wide receiver KJ Hamler has been selected as one of five finalists for the Louisville Sports Commission’s Paul Hornung Award. The award, created in 2010, is given to the most versatile player in college football.

This is the second straight year one of Penn State’s players has been named a finalist for the award. The winner of the award last year was, of course, Saquon Barkley, who now stars for the New York Giants in the NFL.

The other finalists for the award this season include Louisville-Monroe’s Marcus Green, Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry, Michigan State’s Connor Heyward, and Purdue’s Ronald Moore. Many former winners have gone on to the NFL, including Brandon Boykin, Tavon Austin, and Barkley’s now-teammate Odell Beckham, Jr.

Hamler has had an outstanding season for Penn State thus far. He’s averaging 124.2 yards per game and secured a 93-yard touchdown catch against Ohio State — the second longest in program history. 

The Paul Hornung Award National Selection Committee is made up of 17 members who chose the finalists, and fan voting makes up the 18th and final vote for the award. Fans can vote once every 24 hours through December 3. You can cast your vote for the award here.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Comments

