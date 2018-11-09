THON Cancels Fundraising Requiring Out-Of-Town Travel For Remainder Of 2019 Campaign

THON announced on Friday that it has decided to cancel all fundraising activities that require out-of-town travel, such as the canvassing trips, for the remainder of the 2019 event’s fundraising campaign.

Safety issues with students traveling was the reason behind the cancellation of these fundraising activities — with THON reporting three different car accidents in the past month involving volunteers on fundraising trips.

“Due to these concerns, THON and the University have made the decision to cancel all fundraising out-of-town that requires travel for the remainder of THON 2019. The safety of our volunteers will remain THON’s top priority as we use this time to evaluate our fundraising practices and create policies

for the future,” THON 2019 executive director Kelly McCready said in an open letter.

McCready said that any fundraising efforts out of town during University-administered breaks will go on as planned.

THON initially phased out canning over the course of three years following the death of student Tally Sepot in a car accident returning from a fall 2015 canning trip.

Canvassing seemingly became the new canning after canning finished its run last fall, but safety issues with traveling are still a present risk for these fundraising efforts.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Previewing The Enemy: Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin’s defense has been uncharacteristically bad this season, but Jonathan Taylor will likely cause problems for Penn State’s defense.