PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

THON Cancels Fundraising Requiring Out-Of-Town Travel For Remainder Of 2019 Campaign

By Steve Connelly
11/9/18 2:09 pm

THON announced on Friday that it has decided to cancel all fundraising activities that require out-of-town travel, such as the canvassing trips, for the remainder of the 2019 event’s fundraising campaign. 

Safety issues with students traveling was the reason behind the cancellation of these fundraising activities — with THON reporting three different car accidents in the past month involving volunteers on fundraising trips.

“Due to these concerns, THON and the University have made the decision to cancel all fundraising out-of-town that requires travel for the remainder of THON 2019. The safety of our volunteers will remain THON’s top priority as we use this time to evaluate our fundraising practices and create policies
for the future,” THON 2019 executive director Kelly McCready said in an open letter.

McCready said that any fundraising efforts out of town during University-administered breaks will go on as planned.

THON initially phased out canning over the course of three years following the death of student Tally Sepot in a car accident returning from a fall 2015 canning trip.

Canvassing seemingly became the new canning after canning finished its run last fall, but safety issues with traveling are still a present risk for these fundraising efforts.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Penn State Softball Unveils 2019 Schedule

The schedule includes just four teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament last season — Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and St. Francis — but has a number of RPI Top 100 finishers that just missed out, like Pitt, Florida Gulf Coast, and FIU.

Fully-Healthy Jason Nolf Still Has History To Make For Penn State Wrestling

Cael Sanderson Lauds National Wrestling Hall Of Fame Inductee Rich Lorenzo

Previewing The Enemy: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin’s defense has been uncharacteristically bad this season, but Jonathan Taylor will likely cause problems for Penn State’s defense.

Losing Not Just At Football, But Also At Free Speech

Lots of people care when we struggle on the football field. We should also care when we struggle to celebrate and secure free speech.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend