Penn State Football Moves Up To No. 16 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football was ranked at the No. 16 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions smothered Wisconsin 22-10 on Saturday to clinch their 14th consecutive winning season. Penn State’s offense didn’t dominate, but the defense put on a show en route to its seventh victory of the 2018 season. James Franklin’s program reached a season-high No. 8 in the poll in week 7 and moved up five spots from its season-low ranking of No. 21 last week.
In addition to the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State checked in at No. 15 in the week 12 Coaches’ Poll, moving up five spots from last week’s poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also unveil its latest top 25 rankings on Tuesday evening.
No. 16 Penn State will take on Rutgers at noon Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
