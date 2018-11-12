Penn State Hockey Moves Up To No. 5 In USCHO Poll

Penn State men’s hockey is a top-five program once again.

The Nittany Lions moved up three spots to No. 5 in this week’s USCHO poll, earning a top-five ranking for the first time since January 23, 2017. The only teams ahead of Guy Gadowsky’s program are Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, and Massachusetts.

Penn State is also the highest ranked team in the Big Ten — it leapfrogged Ohio State (No. 6) and Notre Dame (No. 8) after sweeping Robert Morris with 7-2 and 11-6 victories over the weekend. No. 16 Michigan and No. 19 Minnesota are the only other teams from the conference to earn rankings in this week’s poll.

The team began the season at No. 16 in the poll, but is now a top-five team after a torrid start. Penn State’s only loss of the year came to Arizona State in overtime, and it is also far and away the highest-scoring team in college hockey.

No. 5 Penn State (8-0-1) will open conference play this weekend against the Wolverines. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

