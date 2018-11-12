PSU news by
Penn State Hockey To Sell Official Teddy Bear Ahead Of THON Teddy Bear Toss

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/12/18 4:04 am

Penn State will sell an officially-licensed teddy bear ahead of the hockey program’s annual Teddy Bear Toss later this season.

An advertisement for the bear was displayed on the scoreboard of Pegula Ice Arena before and during the Nittany Lions’ 7-2 victory over Robert Morris on Friday. Penn State men’s hockey has held the tradition every year since Pegula Ice Arena opened in 2013, but has never sold an official bear for the event.

The stuffed toy is, of course, wearing Penn State’s home white hockey jersey and a pair of ice skates, so it’s certainly prepared for a cameo on the Nittany Lions’ home ice. A portion of the proceeds raised from sales of the official teddy bear will be donated to THON.

Fans are still encouraged to bring their own stuffed toys to Pegula Ice Arena for the game, but those who forget theirs at home have a solid backup plan at the very least.

This year’s Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday, December 8 during one of the intermissions of Penn State’s contest against Notre Dame.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

