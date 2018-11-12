Penn State Hoops, Planet Fitness Work Together To Raise Money For THON

Planet Fitness will donate $42 to THON for each block recorded by Penn State men’s basketball during home games this season.

Pat Chambers’ program will work with the exercise chain in recognition of THON and Four Diamonds’ 42-year partnership. Planet Fitness will also provide exclusive discounts and host private events at locations throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Planet Fitness and Penn State Athletics will collaborate on a social media campaign, asking Nittany Lions fans to submit their New Year’s resolutions to be part of football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts in Altoona, Harrisburg, and State College.

“We’re always incredibly grateful for the support of Penn State Athletics’ corporate partners, and we appreciate the commitment and investment by National Fitness Partners to team with us in this fight against pediatric cancer,” Penn State men’s basketball marketing manager PJ Mullen said in a release. “We want to thank them in advance for the season for their generosity, and we sincerely look forward to welcoming them to the climb.”

Penn State Athletics and the National Fitness Partners’ partnership is locked in for the next two years.

