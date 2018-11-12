PSU news by
Penn State Hoops, Planet Fitness Work Together To Raise Money For THON

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
11/12/18 7:44 am

Planet Fitness will donate $42 to THON for each block recorded by Penn State men’s basketball during home games this season.

Pat Chambers’ program will work with the exercise chain in recognition of THON and Four Diamonds’ 42-year partnership. Planet Fitness will also provide exclusive discounts and host private events at locations throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Planet Fitness and Penn State Athletics will collaborate on a social media campaign, asking Nittany Lions fans to submit their New Year’s resolutions to be part of football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts in Altoona, Harrisburg, and State College.

“We’re always incredibly grateful for the support of Penn State Athletics’ corporate partners, and we appreciate the commitment and investment by National Fitness Partners to team with us in this fight against pediatric cancer,”  Penn State men’s basketball marketing manager PJ Mullen said in a release. “We want to thank them in advance for the season for their generosity, and we sincerely look forward to welcoming them to the climb.”

Penn State Athletics and the National Fitness Partners’ partnership is locked in for the next two years.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream (Alumni Swirl is the best, don't @ her), musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) to send her funny tweets or email her ([email protected]).

