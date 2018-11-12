Penn State Hoops, Planet Fitness Work Together To Raise Money For THON
Planet Fitness will donate $42 to THON for each block recorded by Penn State men’s basketball during home games this season.
Pat Chambers’ program will work with the exercise chain in recognition of THON and Four Diamonds’ 42-year partnership. Planet Fitness will also provide exclusive discounts and host private events at locations throughout Central Pennsylvania.
Planet Fitness and Penn State Athletics will collaborate on a social media campaign, asking Nittany Lions fans to submit their New Year’s resolutions to be part of football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts in Altoona, Harrisburg, and State College.
“We’re always incredibly grateful for the support of Penn State Athletics’ corporate partners, and we appreciate the commitment and investment by National Fitness Partners to team with us in this fight against pediatric cancer,” Penn State men’s basketball marketing manager PJ Mullen said in a release. “We want to thank them in advance for the season for their generosity, and we sincerely look forward to welcoming them to the climb.”
Penn State Athletics and the National Fitness Partners’ partnership is locked in for the next two years.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
From Wally Triplett To Canceled: The Story Of The All In Statue
Students once approved a Wally Triplett statue that Penn State’s bureaucracy prevented from ever coming to fruition.
Power Ranking State College Chinese Food
We sent five of our staffers to try the best of what downtown State College’s Chinese take-out joints have to offer.
Send this to a friend
Comments