Penn State-Maryland Slated For Mid-Afternoon Kickoff

No. 16 Penn State football’s season finale against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

The Nittany Lions’ last game against Wisconsin and next one against Rutgers were both scheduled to kick off at noon, but fans will finally be able to sleep in a bit again ahead of Maryland’s trip to Beaver Stadium.

Maryland's regular season finale at Penn State will be a 3:30 kick on ABC. — Dustin Semonavick (@TerpsSID) November 12, 2018

Penn State has historically dominated the Terrapins, holding a 38-2-1 all-time record against them. The team went on a 24-game winning streak in the series from 1962-1988, and has won three consecutive meetings dating back to the 2015 season. Maryland beat the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in 2014 in the programs’ first meeting since 1993, but it hasn’t been able to find that same success in recent years.

Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) is on the cusp of bowl eligibility after posting a dismal 4-8 record last season, but earning that sixth victory is certainly an uphill battle. The Terrapins will host No. 9 Ohio State this weekend before traveling to Happy Valley to wrap up the regular season.

The Nittany Lions’ final away game of the regular season against Rutgers will kickoff at noon Saturday. You can watch the action on the Big Ten Network.

