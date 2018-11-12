PSU news by
Penn State-Maryland Slated For Mid-Afternoon Kickoff

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/12/18 12:37 pm

No. 16 Penn State football’s season finale against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

The Nittany Lions’ last game against Wisconsin and next one against Rutgers were both scheduled to kick off at noon, but fans will finally be able to sleep in a bit again ahead of Maryland’s trip to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has historically dominated the Terrapins, holding a 38-2-1 all-time record against them. The team went on a 24-game winning streak in the series from 1962-1988, and has won three consecutive meetings dating back to the 2015 season. Maryland beat the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in 2014 in the programs’ first meeting since 1993, but it hasn’t been able to find that same success in recent years.

Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) is on the cusp of bowl eligibility after posting a dismal 4-8 record last season, but earning that sixth victory is certainly an uphill battle. The Terrapins will host No. 9 Ohio State this weekend before traveling to Happy Valley to wrap up the regular season.

The Nittany Lions’ final away game of the regular season against Rutgers will kickoff at noon Saturday. You can watch the action on the Big Ten Network.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

