UPUA Provides Free Test Prep Books This Week

By Cassady Potts
11/12/18 1:23 pm

The University Park Undergraduate Association is hosting its annual “Test Prep Week” and will hand out free test preparation books from Monday through Thursday on the first floor of the HUB and the Business Building. Students can arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to pick up a copy.

The Business Building is a new tabling location added this year and books will be available starting Tuesday. 

Students will be able to receive free test prep books and practice exams for the MCAT, LSAT, GMAT, and GRE. If any of the books run out, there will be more available the next day. Students are reminded to arrive early, however, as books have typically run out before the end of the day.

