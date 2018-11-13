PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

HUB Director Awarded For Dedication To Penn State

By Mackenzie Cullen
11/13/18 4:09 am

Mary Edgington, senior director of the HUB, received the Edgar A. Whiting Award from the Association of College Unions International (ACUI) for her dedication to Penn State.

The award is given to a longtime college union or student activities professional who has consistently exceeded expectations in his or her role within the ACUI and service to the institution.

Founded in 1914, the ACUI is a nonprofit organization focused on bring together professionals in the fields of college unions and student activities. 

“I have volunteered with this organization for over 30 years, and it is a wonderful community of fine colleagues who have challenged and inspired me over the years and have helped me grow and develop and learn new things every day that I have been able to bring back to my home institution to provide better programs and services for our students,” Edgington said in a release

Hoping to inspire others, Edgington wants people “to give back to their professional associations of choice, to volunteer, to get involved, to give back, and to pay it forward.”

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream (Alumni Swirl is the best, don't @ her), musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) to send her funny tweets or email her ([email protected]).

