Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 10 Roundup

With 10 weeks down, Penn State continues to be well represented in the NFL. Let’s take a closer look at some of former Nittany Lions’ performances in the pros from last week’s action.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

After a week off, Saquon Barkley continued to impress with exactly 100 yards from scrimmage in a 27-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. He had an effective day on the ground with 67 yards on 20 carries on top 33 receiving yards. The trio of Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Eli Manning were finally on the same page, and this was a big reason the G-Men snagged their second win of the year.

Barkley’s biggest play of the game was a 23-yard catch-and-run to move the Giants’ offense into the red zone with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. He juked former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman into the fifth row before hurdling another helpless 49er to get out of bounds and stop the clock. No. 26 didn’t score, but he should have plenty of opportunities to do just that when New York takes on Tampa Bay next weekend.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

I’ve been saying how disappointing Allen Robinson has been week after week, and he finally managed to shut me up. Robinson had his best game of the season by far, pulling down six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The two scores matched his entire output from the season entering Sunday’s game, and he also hit the 100-yard mark for the first time as a Bear.

Chicago handled the Detroit Lions 34-22 in no small part thanks to Robinson finally showing why he was brought in over the offseason. The Bears are in for a much tougher test next Monday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at home.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin had his best game of the season this week as well, catching all seven of his targets for 103 yards. Even with his big day, Tampa Bay failed to reach the end zone in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick managed to pass for over 400 yards for the Bucs, but the offense’s four turnovers killed any momentum the team had.

It’s reassuring to see Godwin break the 100-yard threshold for the first time, despite the team’s sixth loss in seven games. The Buccaneers have a chance to break this streak at Met Life Stadium, where they’ll take on the New York Giants next weekend.

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jesse James made only one catch against Carolina, but definitely made the most of it. The four-year veteran scored from eight yards out as the Steelers routed the Panthers 52-21. Tight end Vance McDonald also scored for Pittsburgh and recorded 44 receiving yards.

This formidable duo has provided the team with consistent production outside of Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They’ll continue to keep opposing defenses on their toes when the Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.

Mike Gesicki/Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki recorded one catch for five yards in a 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins’ offense failed to score a touchdown in the game and had to settle for four field goals against the Packers.

The rookie hasn’t made a huge impact so far this year, but should be a big part of Miami’s long-term plan on offense. On the other side of the ball, Cameron Wake had three tackles and half of a sack, but ultimately couldn’t help contain one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Other Notables

Adrian Amos tallied two tackles in win against Detroit, while Trevor Williams was inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Grant Haley registered two tackles and a pass deflection in New York’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Jason Cabinda made three tackles for the Raiders in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, pushing his total for the season to seven.

