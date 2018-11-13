PSU news by
Painting Club To Host Downtown Silent Art Auction

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
11/13/18 4:07 am

Interested in becoming an art collector for only $10?

The Penn State Painting Club will host a silent art auction Thursday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m at the Woskob Family Gallery downtown.

Members of the Painting Club and students from the School of Visual Arts will sell works priced between $10 and $500. Payment in the form of cash, check, or Venmo will be accepted. All proceeds support the student artists as well as Painting Club field trips and activities.

Participants will be able to browse the works from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The silent auction will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, and bidders will take works home from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, even those who don’t plan to purchase a piece. Refreshments will also be provided. 

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman in the Division of Undergraduate Studies. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Creamery ice cream (Alumni Swirl is the best, don't @ her), musicals, and volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) to send her funny tweets or email her ([email protected]).

