Painting Club To Host Downtown Silent Art Auction

Interested in becoming an art collector for only $10?

The Penn State Painting Club will host a silent art auction Thursday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m at the Woskob Family Gallery downtown.

Members of the Painting Club and students from the School of Visual Arts will sell works priced between $10 and $500. Payment in the form of cash, check, or Venmo will be accepted. All proceeds support the student artists as well as Painting Club field trips and activities.

Participants will be able to browse the works from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The silent auction will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, and bidders will take works home from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, even those who don’t plan to purchase a piece. Refreshments will also be provided.

