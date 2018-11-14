What To Do In State College Over Thanksgiving Break

Thanksgiving break starts next week, but not everyone will be going home. If you live in State College or break is too short to make the trip home, there are still plenty of activities to keep you busy in Happy Valley.

Tree Lighting

State College will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 16 on Allen Street. The night is full of family fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus hosting sing-alongs, leading up to the biggest moment of the night when the Allen Street tree gets lit.

Women’s Volleyball

Women’s volleyball will play Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 17 and Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 23 at Rec Hall. You can see more information about purchasing tickets here.

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Lions will play Princeton at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 18 and North Dakota at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 in the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team will play Michigan at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 17 in Pegula Ice Arena. Ticket information can be found here.

Monday Movie Series at The State Theatre

The State Theatre will show the Western drama “Damsel” starring Robert Pattinson on Monday, November 19 at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students. This is a great way to escape the cold and sit in a warm theatre for a couple hours.

Happy Valley Improv

If you haven’t had time to attend one of the Happy Valley Improv shows while classes are being taught, break is a great time to check them out. Catch the troupe in the attic of The State Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday, November 19.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Andrew’s

Just because folks are staying in State College for Thanksgiving doesn’t mean they should miss out on all of the great food. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is providing a free meal on Thursday, November 22 from noon to 2 p.m. The meal will include all of your traditional Thanksgiving favorites like turkey and mashed potatoes. More information can be found on the church’s website.

