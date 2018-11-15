Penn State Ends Classes Early Thursday Due To Snow
Call it rare all you want, but the university has declared a near-snow day for the third weather-related cancellation time in as many school years.
Due to dangerous weather, activities and classes are canceled beginning at 11 a.m. for Thursday, November 15 at University Park, according to a PSU Alert. Faculty and staff are dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
Only employees identified as “performing essential services” should report beyond the official release time unless advised otherwise by their supervisor.
With a winter storm watch in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, State College is expected to receive 4-6 inches of snow and some ice accumulation.
Penn State vice president for business and finance David Gray alluded to the possibility of a snow day Wednesday night at UPUA’s weekly assembly meeting.
Since the January 2017 icepocalypse, when university officials decided to go on with classes as scheduled before admitting later that night “we missed on this one,” Penn State has not messed around with wintry weather.
In March 2017, Penn State canceled everything until 10 p.m. due to snow. It happened again last February, with Penn State getting a majority snow day — all classes and activities canceled until 5 p.m. There was also a delayed opening until 10 a.m. in February 2017.
Administrators say they’ll continue to monitor the storm and provide any additional updates as necessary.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
UPUA Approves Policy Changes To Add ‘Community Group’ Representative Seats
It’s UPUA’s intention that the Community Group representatives will encompass all four Greek councils and all three caucuses.
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
If you’re heading back home to the Steel City next week, be sure to check out some of these events and attractions.
Send this to a friend
Comments