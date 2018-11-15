SPA Hosting Comedian Jay Pharoah In The HUB

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that it will bring stand-up comedian and actor Jay Pharoah to Happy Valley following Thanksgiving break.

The show, which is free for students with a Penn State ID, will take place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

Jay Pharoah’s career started as an internet phenomenon impersonating Barack Obama. Saturday Night Live hired him in 2010 and he’s spent six seasons with the NBC show. He’s appeared in a number of films, including Ice Cube’s Ride Along, and was the star of Showtime’s series based on the life of Jamie Foxx, White Famous.

He is currently part of Martin Lawrence’s Lit AF Tour, alongside other comedians like Deray Davis, Adele Givens, and Clayton Thomas. He’s also putting on shows at colleges and comedy clubs along the way as he works on his second stand-up special.

