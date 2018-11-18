Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football checked in at the No. 15 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions took down Rutgers 20-7 in their final away game of the 2018 regular season. Penn State’s offense didn’t have the smoothest day again, but the defense was dominant against the Scarlet Knights throughout Saturday’s proceedings. The team reached a season-high ranking of No. 8 in the week 7 poll, and its season-low in the poll was No. 21 following a 42-7 loss to Michigan.
On top of its new ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 14 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also release its weekly rankings on Tuesday evening.
No. 15 Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) will wrap up the regular season at Beaver Stadium with a game against Maryland. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.
