PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Five Nittany Lions Exchange Jerseys Following Buccaneers-Giants Game

Jill Beckman via Twitter
By Matt DiSanto
11/19/18 12:12 pm

Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended with a 38-35 victory for New York, but it also doubled as a Penn State football reunion.

Former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, and Nate Stupar swapped jerseys following their teams’ contest at MetLife Stadium, continuing one the NFL’s longest-standing postgame traditions.

Barkley added another stellar game to his rookie résumé, as he finished Sunday’s contest with 152 total yards and three touchdowns. Grant Haley recorded one tackle in his fourth game since being promoted from the practice squad, while linebacker Nate Stupar didn’t feature. 

Meanwhile, Chris Godwin hauled in three receptions for 50 yards, and tackle Donovan Smith started his 48th consecutive game for the Buccaneers. Smith, who played for Penn State from 2011 to 2014, is now tied for fourth-most consecutive starts among active tackles in the NFL.

This isn’t Barkley’s first time swapping jerseys alongside his Giants teammates. He and Grant Haley connected with Troy Apke a few weeks ago when Washington came to town.

While not every Nittany Lion has blossomed in the NFL as quickly as 2018’s No. 2 overall pick, their willingness to stay connected with each other exemplifies what it means to be Penn Staters.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Athletics Ends Single Game Parking Sales For Wisconsin Game

Due to this fall’s rainy conditions, no additional single game parking permits will be sold for Penn State’s next home game against Wisconsin.

Apke, Haley, Barkley Reunite Following Redskins-Giants Game

Eat Chipotle For The Kids Throughout The Mid-Atlantic This Weekend

Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In AP Top 25 Poll

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot following their 20-7 victory over Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ.

Micah Parsons Shines In First Collegiate Start

Parsons made seven tackles and recorded a strip sack in the Nittany Lions’ victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend