Five Nittany Lions Exchange Jerseys Following Buccaneers-Giants Game
Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended with a 38-35 victory for New York, but it also doubled as a Penn State football reunion.
Former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, and Nate Stupar swapped jerseys following their teams’ contest at MetLife Stadium, continuing one the NFL’s longest-standing postgame traditions.
Barkley added another stellar game to his rookie résumé, as he finished Sunday’s contest with 152 total yards and three touchdowns. Grant Haley recorded one tackle in his fourth game since being promoted from the practice squad, while linebacker Nate Stupar didn’t feature.
Meanwhile, Chris Godwin hauled in three receptions for 50 yards, and tackle Donovan Smith started his 48th consecutive game for the Buccaneers. Smith, who played for Penn State from 2011 to 2014, is now tied for fourth-most consecutive starts among active tackles in the NFL.
This isn’t Barkley’s first time swapping jerseys alongside his Giants teammates. He and Grant Haley connected with Troy Apke a few weeks ago when Washington came to town.
While not every Nittany Lion has blossomed in the NFL as quickly as 2018’s No. 2 overall pick, their willingness to stay connected with each other exemplifies what it means to be Penn Staters.
