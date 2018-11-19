Five Nittany Lions Exchange Jerseys Following Buccaneers-Giants Game

Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended with a 38-35 victory for New York, but it also doubled as a Penn State football reunion.

Former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, and Nate Stupar swapped jerseys following their teams’ contest at MetLife Stadium, continuing one the NFL’s longest-standing postgame traditions.

Barkley added another stellar game to his rookie résumé, as he finished Sunday’s contest with 152 total yards and three touchdowns. Grant Haley recorded one tackle in his fourth game since being promoted from the practice squad, while linebacker Nate Stupar didn’t feature.

Make that 2 first half touchdowns for Saquon! #TBvsNYG pic.twitter.com/xKDUcBZQCR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Chris Godwin hauled in three receptions for 50 yards, and tackle Donovan Smith started his 48th consecutive game for the Buccaneers. Smith, who played for Penn State from 2011 to 2014, is now tied for fourth-most consecutive starts among active tackles in the NFL.

This isn’t Barkley’s first time swapping jerseys alongside his Giants teammates. He and Grant Haley connected with Troy Apke a few weeks ago when Washington came to town.

While not every Nittany Lion has blossomed in the NFL as quickly as 2018’s No. 2 overall pick, their willingness to stay connected with each other exemplifies what it means to be Penn Staters.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at [email protected]

Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In AP Top 25 Poll The Nittany Lions moved up one spot following their 20-7 victory over Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ.