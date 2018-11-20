Four Penn State Hockey Recruits Officially Sign Letters Of Intent

Penn State men’s hockey officially welcomed four new members to the team on Monday. Connor McMenamin, Mason Snell, Tyler Gratton, and Kevin Wall were unveiled as the first four members of the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2019.

Connor McMenamin is a left wing from Collegeville, PA who currently plays for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. He’s the Storm’s captain in his third and final season of junior hockey — he has 10 points in 16 games played so far.

McMenamin has 118 games of USHL experience under his belt, and he was named one of the Storm’s alternate captains in his first season with the club. He’s posted 28 goals and 58 points throughout his junior career.

Like McMenamin, Tyler Gratton is a USHL veteran from Pennsylvania. The right wing from Pottstown has 123 games played in the league, scoring 20 goals and 45 points in that time.

Gratton currently plays for the Fargo Force, but he spent the first two years of his junior career with the Chicago Steel. He was teammates with freshman goalie Oskar Autio last season, and played with Ohio State goalie Tommy Nappier, Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski, and Arizona State sniper Johnny Walker in 2016-17 with the organization.

Kevin Wall is a right-shot forward who hails from Fairport, NY — the same hometown as current Nittany Lion Nate Sucese. He leads the BCHL with 20 goals and 42 points this season for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Wall spent a season with the Salisbury School in Connecticut before moving to Western Canada to continue his junior career. He and fellow commit Mason Snell will become the first players born in the 2000s to play for the Nittany Lions.

Mason Snell is a smooth-skating defenseman from Clarington, Ontario. The only defenseman to join Penn State on Monday currently plays for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees. He has one goal and nine assists in 23 games played this year, which is his first in the league after two years in the OJHL.

Snell wasn’t picked in the 2018 NHL Draft despite being the No. 173 ranked North American skater by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.

