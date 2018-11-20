Grass Lots To Be Closed For Penn State’s Final Home Game Of 2018 Season

The grass lots surrounding Beaver Stadium — including the IM fields and Overnight RV lot — will be closed again for Penn State football’s final game of the 2018 season against Maryland.

No additional single-game parking permits will be sold for the game, which is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Because of these changes, six free shuttles will run from the parking lots off campus to the stadium for the second consecutive home game. These shuttles will begin service at 11 a.m. Saturday and run until approximately an hour after the game ends.

Penn State Athletics is encouraging fans to walk to the game if they can, and also urges fans not to bring RVs to the game if they don’t have a permit for paved lots. If you do bring an RV and have a permit for one of the closed grass lots, you can park at Grange Park.

Fans with pre-paid yellow parking permits will be allowed to park at Nittany Mall, the Penn State Golf Courses, Tech Support, and Mount Nittany Elementary & Middle Schools. Yellow permits will also be accepted at the Red Lot A until it’s full, or until 10 a.m.

If you have a permit for one of the lot’s that’s closed Saturday, here’s a list of your alternative options:

Yellow RV: Grange Park, starting Friday at 7 a.m. through Saturday.

Green Stadium West: Innovation Park, Orange H, and Lot 83 or Red A. Tailgating will be available at all of these locations.

Green Stadium North: Innovation Park, Orange H, Lot 83, or Red A.

Purple: Innovation Park or Grange Park.

Brown: Innovation Park or on-campus parking decks. Tailgating will not be available in the campus decks.

Orange: Innovation Park, Grange Park, or on-campus parking decks.

Blue: Innovation Park, Grange Park, or on-campus parking decks.

You can find more information on this weekend’s parking situation here.

