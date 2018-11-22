Three-Star Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops

Penn State men’s basketball secured a commitment from three-star power forward Mikeal Brown-Jones. The 6-foot-7 prospect from IMG Academy in Florida is the first verbal member of the team’s recruiting class of 2020.

Brown-Jones is a Philadelphia native who had other offers from Villanova, Temple, Saint Joseph’s, and La Salle.

He started his career at (shocker!) Roman Catholic High School — which has apparently become the farm league for Penn State hoops — before attending Philly boarding school Girard College and later IMG.

“I have chosen Penn State because they have been recruiting me ever since I was at Roman Catholic,” Brown-Jones told PrepCircuit. “The connection I have with them is great and I feel like going to any other school wouldn’t be the same.”

He’s one of the top 200 recruits in the country and the 33rd best power forward, according to 247Sports.

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

