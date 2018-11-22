Three-Star Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops
Penn State men’s basketball secured a commitment from three-star power forward Mikeal Brown-Jones. The 6-foot-7 prospect from IMG Academy in Florida is the first verbal member of the team’s recruiting class of 2020.
Brown-Jones is a Philadelphia native who had other offers from Villanova, Temple, Saint Joseph’s, and La Salle.
He started his career at (shocker!) Roman Catholic High School — which has apparently become the farm league for Penn State hoops — before attending Philly boarding school Girard College and later IMG.
“I have chosen Penn State because they have been recruiting me ever since I was at Roman Catholic,” Brown-Jones told PrepCircuit. “The connection I have with them is great and I feel like going to any other school wouldn’t be the same.”
He’s one of the top 200 recruits in the country and the 33rd best power forward, according to 247Sports.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Onward State Gives Thanks
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Onward State! Aside from you readers, here is what our staff is thankful for this year.
Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In College Football Playoff Rankings
The Nittany Lions moved up two spots following their 20-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.
Send this to a friend
Comments