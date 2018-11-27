Palmer Museum Of Art To Feature Acclaimed Sculpture

A creation from one of the most celebrated kinetic sculptors of the twentieth century is on its way to Penn State.

The Palmer Museum of Art announced that George Rickey’s Breaking Column III will be installed on the museum’s plaza next to Curtin Road Tuesday, November 27. The sculpture will be accessible to the public through November 2019, on loan from a private collection.

Courtesy of the Palmer Museum of Art

A towering 25-foot sculpture crafted entirely of stainless steel, Rickey designed Breaking Column III to respond to air currents and gravitational pull to create unique and graceful movements.

Rickey began his career by sculpting in his spare time while serving in World War II, and focused solely on his art after returning home. He crafted many accomplished sculptures throughout the twentieth century, and finished Breaking Column III in 2001, shortly before his death in 2002.

Rickey’s son Philip said in a release that he hopes his father’s work will “bring much delight” to students and faculty alike. Philip Rickey’s work as the manager of his father’s estate was integral in bringing the work to Penn State.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at mattdisanto[email protected]

Gameday Observations: Maryland Small but mighty, the student section was still the place to be on Saturday. Plus, the Blue Band got us in the holiday spirit.