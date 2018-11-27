Palmer Museum Of Art To Feature Acclaimed Sculpture
A creation from one of the most celebrated kinetic sculptors of the twentieth century is on its way to Penn State.
The Palmer Museum of Art announced that George Rickey’s Breaking Column III will be installed on the museum’s plaza next to Curtin Road Tuesday, November 27. The sculpture will be accessible to the public through November 2019, on loan from a private collection.
A towering 25-foot sculpture crafted entirely of stainless steel, Rickey designed Breaking Column III to respond to air currents and gravitational pull to create unique and graceful movements.
Rickey began his career by sculpting in his spare time while serving in World War II, and focused solely on his art after returning home. He crafted many accomplished sculptures throughout the twentieth century, and finished Breaking Column III in 2001, shortly before his death in 2002.
Rickey’s son Philip said in a release that he hopes his father’s work will “bring much delight” to students and faculty alike. Philip Rickey’s work as the manager of his father’s estate was integral in bringing the work to Penn State.
