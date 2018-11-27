Penn State Now Accepting Donations For #GivingTuesday

Starting at 6:55 p.m. Monday — 18:55 in military time to honor the year Penn State was founded — through midnight Tuesday, Penn State will be participating in #GivingTuesday. This global event celebrates giving back to organizations after a slew of consumer-focused holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Donors can support any area of the university on the #GivingTuesday website.

Total donations throughout the event can also be tracked on the website throughout the day, as well as organizations who have raised the most money.

This year, gifts made on #GivingTuesday will help the campaign “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” which focuses on Penn State’s ability to support students regardless of financial status and create experiences that transcend the classroom.

Many of Penn State’s academic colleges have their own donation goals, with the College of Education dedicating its efforts on helping students who need financial assistance participate in internships and professional development programs that are important for a successful education.

During #GivingTuesday, donations made to the university have an even greater impact due to supporters who are matching donor gifts. In addition, Penn State Graduates Of the Last Decade (GOLD) will have their donation up to $100 dollars matched by the university.

Student organizations across the commonwealth will be participating in fundraising events for #GivingTuesday. All of the money donated will contribute to a final fundraising push in the HUB on Tuesday.

Penn State encourages those unable to donate to contribute by spreading the word on social media to family and friends by RSVPing on Facebook and posting with #PSUGivingTue.

