Tell Us About The Time You Left Your Number On A Receipt At The Bar

Is there a better way to slide than leaving your number on a receipt at a State College bar? (Yes, but oh well. It still happens.)

It might be the go-to move in your playbook or it might be the bane of your existence while you’re trying to enter your tips. Either way, people in State College love to leave their numbers on receipts trying to get a text back from that lovely person who served them.

We want to hear about your most memorable experience with this. You could be someone who left their number and surprisingly got hit back up. You could also be the one who received the number on the receipt and actually decided to punch it into your phone. We’re all just here for the banter.

About the Author

