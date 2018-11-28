Carl Nassib To Support THON Through ‘My Cleats, My Clause’ Initiative

Penn State football letterman and current Buccaneers defensive lineman Carl Nassib will support THON with a special pair of cleats this weekend.

Nassib’s blue and white cleats may not be the black shoes he rocked during his collegiate career, but they prominently display THON’s logo on the side and Penn State’s chipmunk logo on the toes.

PSU Letterman & @Buccaneers DE Carl Nassib is participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' initiative with these #PennState @THON inspired kicks. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/nLdvLCZO4U — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 28, 2018

Nassib isn’t the first Penn Stater in the NFL to support THON through the NFL’s initiative. Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Jesse James wore a golden pair of cleats in each of the past two seasons, but the former walk-on defensive lineman went with Penn State’s traditional colors instead.

In addition to Nassib, Giants star Saquon Barkley announced that he’ll raise awareness and support for 22q — a rare genetic disease which his niece, Amirah, was diagnosed with — on Good Morning America.

The NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative allows players to support any charity or cause of their choosing during week 13 of the NFL season. The specially-designed cleats are then auctioned off, and all of the proceeds raised are donated to each player’s designated charity or cause. The NFL typically doesn’t allow players to wear specially-designed cleats, but it makes an exception for week 13 through the initiative.

Nassib will wear these cleats during the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]