Orlando Citrus Parade, Penn State Pep Rally Highlight Events Surrounding Citrus Bowl

Penn State football is headed to the Citrus Bowl in sunny Orlando, Florida, which means it’s vacation time for Nittany Lion fans.

The Citrus Bowl will host an entire slate of events in the buildup to the Penn State’s contest with No. 14 Kentucky on New Year’s Day. Here’s a look at everything going on in and around Camping World Stadium.

Orlando Citrus Parade: December 29

If you get into Orlando a few days before the big game, you can check out the annual Citrus Parade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 29 in downtown Orlando.

Tickets for the event range in price from $30 to $40, but you’ll be able to get a glimpse of the Penn State Blue Band and Kentucky’s Wildcat Marching Band perform ahead of the two teams’ meeting at Camping World Stadium. The parade will run down Orange Ave. and go around to Rosalund Ave. throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Former MLB star and central Florida native Johnny Damon will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal this year, which will also feature appearances from Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and Michael Campion, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

Penn State Pep Rally: December 31

Nittany Lions fans will gather for Penn State’s pep rally at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Pointe shopping center in Orlando.

The Blue Band, cheerleaders, and Nittany Lion mascot will perform for fans, and head coach James Franklin will even stop by and pump up the fans who made the trip to Orlando.

Citrus Bowl Fan Fest: January 1

The game between Penn State and Kentucky will kick off at 1 p.m. on January 1, but you can take in the sights and sounds of Fan Fest before entering Camping World Stadium.

Tinker Field next to the stadium will turn into a festival before the game, starting at 9 a.m. with different food and drink options along with several other attractions to keep you busy before kickoff. Admission is free.

Hospitality Pavilion: January 1

If you’re looking for an air-conditioned pregame festival experience, you can stop by the Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando’s Hospitality Pavilion beginning three hours before the Citrus Bowl kicks off.

You can purchase tickets to the pavilion, which features “all-inclusive” food and drink options and lounge seating, for $85. The Blue Band and Kentucky’s Wildcat Marching Band will each make special appearances at the pavilion before heading into Camping World Stadium for the game.

