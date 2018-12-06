Penn State Basketball Teams Holding Toys For Tots Drive
The Nittany Lions are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, helping a 30-year-old campaign bring Christmas joy to disadvantaged children.
Penn State men’s and women’s basketball will host a Toys for Tots drive at their games this weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center in a partnership with the Centre County Marine Corps Reserve.
Pat Chambers’s Nittany Lions will face Colgate at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the Lady Lions play St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office on each game day will be able to buy a $5 baseline ticket. The ticket office will open at 11 a.m. prior to each game.
Fans will also be able to be able to donate new toys for the drive at any of the entry gates.
