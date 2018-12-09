Saquon Barkley Becomes First Rookie To Rush For 1,000 Yards In New York Giants History

Saquon Barkley made history during the New York Giants’ week 14 matchup with the Washington Redskins by becoming the organization’s first rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

Barkley eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold as the Giants trounced the Redskins at FedEx Field to improve to 5-8 on the year.

The Giants exacted some revenge for their 20-13 loss to the Redskins earlier this season by blowing Washington out 40-16. Barkley rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries on Sunday on top of 27 receiving yards on four grabs after putting up just 38 rushing yards in the two teams’ first meeting on October 28.

Barkley’s best run of the day was his 78-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter. He blasted off through the Redskins’ secondary to cap off his longest run of his NFL career so far.

Today’s effort marked the Coplay, PA native’s fourth consecutive game with over 100 yards on the ground, and his recent hot streak has coincided with the Giants winning four of its last five contests.

Although the Giants are unlikely to qualify for the postseason this year, Barkley’s put together an excellent rookie season. He now has 1,124 rushing yards and 629 yards through the air, and he’s found the back of the end zone 12 times.

Barkley will be back in action next week for a home game against the Tennessee Titans. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on December 16.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

