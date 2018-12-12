Todd Blackledge Selected To Sugar Bowl Hall Of Fame

Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge will be honored in the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame as one of ten members in its second class. The former players will be inducted at the 2019 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Blackledge led the Nittany Lions to their first national title in 1982 with a 27-23 victory over No. 1 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The game was sealed when Blackledge darted a 47-yard touchdown pass to Gregg Garrity in the fourth quarter, earning him the honor of Most Outstanding Player.

His play throughout the 1982 season earned him the Davey O’Brien Award for the country’s top quarterback after amassing 2,218 yards through the air and 22 touchdowns in his junior season.

Drafted seventh overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1983 NFL Draft, Blackledge played seven seasons with the Chiefs and Steelers before moving to the broadcast booth. He returned to New Orleans to call six Sugar Bowl games for ABC and ESPN.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

