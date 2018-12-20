Penn State Hoops Making Noise… For Bad Beat Of A Lifetime
Thinking about betting on Penn State hoops? Don’t do it. Not even once, unless you’re expecting all hell to break loose for the ultimate bad beat.
Penn State men’s basketball closed as 5.5 favorites against Duquesne for the game in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. Tied at 67 with just more than five seconds left, you looked like you would be in pristine shape to cash in for picking the Dukes to cover.
A ~very~ Penn State-friendly call and an idiotic eruption from Duquesne’s man-child of a head coach later, and the Nittany Lions were gifted six free throws — four courtesy of Coach Dambrot getting tee’d up twice — to change the fate of a sound bet.
If you took the under on 139 in the game, the barrage of free throws ruined that as well.
This particular bad beat is resonating with the folks on Twitter.
Even Scott Van Pelt, the big-time bad beat man himself, was beside himself on SportsCenter.
“After the Duquesne-Penn State thing, I can’t even look at another bad beat,” he said.
