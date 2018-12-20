Penn State Hoops Making Noise… For Bad Beat Of A Lifetime

Thinking about betting on Penn State hoops? Don’t do it. Not even once, unless you’re expecting all hell to break loose for the ultimate bad beat.

Penn State men’s basketball closed as 5.5 favorites against Duquesne for the game in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. Tied at 67 with just more than five seconds left, you looked like you would be in pristine shape to cash in for picking the Dukes to cover.

A ~very~ Penn State-friendly call and an idiotic eruption from Duquesne’s man-child of a head coach later, and the Nittany Lions were gifted six free throws — four courtesy of Coach Dambrot getting tee’d up twice — to change the fate of a sound bet.

HOLY BAD BEAT



Duquesne closed as a 5.5-point underdog… pic.twitter.com/Igcc1Jmt6i — B/R Betting (@br_betting) December 20, 2018

If you took the under on 139 in the game, the barrage of free throws ruined that as well.

This particular bad beat is resonating with the folks on Twitter.

.@notthefakeSVP We have a very, very bad beat for you. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) December 20, 2018

All-time worst bad beat if you were on the Dukes. In all my years pissing away hard-earned cash on college basketball have I seen anything quite like this. Swift kick … https://t.co/9XN77GBAwx — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) December 20, 2018

@notthefakeSVP Duquesne bad beat hall of fame — Bad Beat (@thackbuckeye) December 20, 2018

The fact that Penn State, a 61 percent free throw shooting team, had to make six straight free throws for that #BadBeat is probably crazier than the back-to-back technicals tbh. — Mitch Stewart (@mitchystew) December 20, 2018

Even Scott Van Pelt, the big-time bad beat man himself, was beside himself on SportsCenter.

“After the Duquesne-Penn State thing, I can’t even look at another bad beat,” he said.

