PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Hoops Making Noise… For Bad Beat Of A Lifetime

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
12/20/18 4:01 am

Thinking about betting on Penn State hoops? Don’t do it. Not even once, unless you’re expecting all hell to break loose for the ultimate bad beat.

Penn State men’s basketball closed as 5.5 favorites against Duquesne for the game in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. Tied at 67 with just more than five seconds left, you looked like you would be in pristine shape to cash in for picking the Dukes to cover.

A ~very~ Penn State-friendly call and an idiotic eruption from Duquesne’s man-child of a head coach later, and the Nittany Lions were gifted six free throws — four courtesy of Coach Dambrot getting tee’d up twice — to change the fate of a sound bet.

If you took the under on 139 in the game, the barrage of free throws ruined that as well.

This particular bad beat is resonating with the folks on Twitter.

Even Scott Van Pelt, the big-time bad beat man himself, was beside himself on SportsCenter.

“After the Duquesne-Penn State thing, I can’t even look at another bad beat,” he said.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Lady Lions Close Non-Conference Slate With Win Over American

The Eagles (4-5) struggled with the Lady Lions speedy play as four Penn State players finished in double figures.

Penn State Esports Reaches Collegiate Rocket League National Championships

Penn State Football Names Trace McSorley Team MVP

Penn State Football Locks Up 18 Recruits On National Signing Day

Penn State’s recruiting class was highlighted by five-star linebacker Brandon Smith and two of the nation’s top 10 prospects at both quarterback and running back.

Penn State’s Remaining Targets For The February Signing Period

Although Penn State sits in a great position, there are a few other major targets who will announce and sign during the February signing period.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend