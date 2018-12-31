[Photo Story] Penn State’s Citrus Bowl Pep Rally

Penn State football held its pep rally ahead of this year’s Citrus Bowl against No. 14 Kentucky in Orlando.

The crowd at Monday afternoon’s event was the largest in Citrus Bowl history. Take a look back at the pep rally, which took place at the Pointe Orlando shopping center.

Penn State fans fully took over the Pointe Orlando shopping center for the pep rally.

The Citrus Bowl trophy itself made it to Monday’s event.

Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife, Molly addressed the crowd.

Head coach James Franklin pointed out this “McScoreley” sign during his speech.

It wouldn’t be a Penn State pep rally without the Lionettes…

… and it DEFINITELY wouldn’t be a Penn State pep rally without the Blue Band.

The Symbol Of Our Best basks in the glory of the Citrus Bowl’s largest-ever pep rally crowd.

What a day to be a Nittany Lion.

