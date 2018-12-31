PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

[Photo Story] Penn State’s Citrus Bowl Pep Rally

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
12/31/18 6:44 pm

Penn State football held its pep rally ahead of this year’s Citrus Bowl against No. 14 Kentucky in Orlando.

The crowd at Monday afternoon’s event was the largest in Citrus Bowl history. Take a look back at the pep rally, which took place at the Pointe Orlando shopping center.

Penn State fans fully took over the Pointe Orlando shopping center for the pep rally.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
The Citrus Bowl trophy itself made it to Monday’s event.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife, Molly addressed the crowd.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
Head coach James Franklin pointed out this “McScoreley” sign during his speech.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
It wouldn’t be a Penn State pep rally without the Lionettes…
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
… and it DEFINITELY wouldn’t be a Penn State pep rally without the Blue Band.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
The Symbol Of Our Best basks in the glory of the Citrus Bowl’s largest-ever pep rally crowd.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
What a day to be a Nittany Lion.
Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Sandy Barbour Agrees To Contract Extension

Barbour has overseen five national championship teams and 23 Big Ten champions since becoming Penn State’s athletic director in 2014.

Previewing The Enemy: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky’s stars could prove to be a handful for James Franklin’s squad.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend