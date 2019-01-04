Noted Spirits Writer Lew Bryson To Lead Barrel 21 Tasting Dinner

Barrel 21 Distillery and Dining is proud to announce the appearance of Lew Bryson, noted beer and spirits writer, and author of Tasting Whiskey, to lead an intimate and fun evening of fine food, craft spirits, and great beer for twenty special guests on Monday, January 14 from 7 until 9:30 p.m.

Lew will lead an interactive conversation about the revolution in American craft distilling during a ten-course dinner specially prepared by Chef Justin Berkebile to pair with Barrel 21’s creative, high-quality house-distilled spirits and Otto’s signature beers.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about what’s going on behind the scenes in craft distilling, understand its history and importance, and get to know one of the most approachable people in the business. You’ll also find out what sets Barrel 21’s spirits apart from the competition.

The conversation will be lively, informative, and as in-depth as you care to make it. Only a few seats remain, and the menu and ability to make reservations can be found online here.

You don’t want to miss this one-time-only event that will enrich your palate, your mind, and your spirit with fine food, drink, and conversation with one of the industry’s more noted, informed, and gregarious personalities. It is shaping up as an evening to remember, and we hope you can join us!

