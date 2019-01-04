PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Hoops Coach Pat Chambers Regrets Shoving Myles Dread

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
1/4/19 12:19 am

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers apologized postgame for an incident in the first half of the Nittany Lions clash with No. 2 Michigan when he pushed freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout.

ESPN aired footage of Chambers approaching Dread and giving him a small shove, with commentators cracking jokes saying “there’ll be a 30 for 30 on that” — probably alluding to the series’ recent Bobby Knight documentary.

Chambers wasn’t asked about the incident following the game, but he addressed it at the end of his press conference.

“He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents. Absolutely love him,” he said. “I apologized to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully — I will do it a different way next time.”

You can check out his full comment at the 3:35 mark of the video below:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Lady Lions Take Down Wisconsin For First Big Ten Win

Despite a late charge to keep the game within reach, poor shooting on the night wasn’t enough to overcome Teniya Page’s fourth 20+ scoring effort in the last five games.

Penn State Applies For ‘Happy Valley’ Trademark

Gavin Teasdale Returns To Penn State Wrestling For Southern Scuffle

Miles Sanders Declares For NFL Draft

Sanders will forego his final season of NCAA eligibility in favor of the NFL Draft.

Four More Enter Guilty Pleas In Beta Theta Pi Case

Michael Fernandez, Brian Gelb, Donald Prior and Joseph Sala each pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including hazing, bringing the total number of guilty pleas in the case to 13.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend