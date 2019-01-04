Penn State Hoops Coach Pat Chambers Regrets Shoving Myles Dread
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers apologized postgame for an incident in the first half of the Nittany Lions clash with No. 2 Michigan when he pushed freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout.
ESPN aired footage of Chambers approaching Dread and giving him a small shove, with commentators cracking jokes saying “there’ll be a 30 for 30 on that” — probably alluding to the series’ recent Bobby Knight documentary.
Chambers wasn’t asked about the incident following the game, but he addressed it at the end of his press conference.
“He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents. Absolutely love him,” he said. “I apologized to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully — I will do it a different way next time.”
You can check out his full comment at the 3:35 mark of the video below:
