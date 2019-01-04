Penn State Hoops Coach Pat Chambers Regrets Shoving Myles Dread

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers apologized postgame for an incident in the first half of the Nittany Lions clash with No. 2 Michigan when he pushed freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout.

ESPN aired footage of Chambers approaching Dread and giving him a small shove, with commentators cracking jokes saying “there’ll be a 30 for 30 on that” — probably alluding to the series’ recent Bobby Knight documentary.

Chambers wasn’t asked about the incident following the game, but he addressed it at the end of his press conference.

“He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents. Absolutely love him,” he said. “I apologized to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully — I will do it a different way next time.”

You can check out his full comment at the 3:35 mark of the video below:

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

