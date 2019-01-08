Applications Now Open For Student Trustee Selection Committee

Penn State Student Trustee Mike Hoeschele’s two-year term is coming to a close. The application and interview process to find his successor is now in motion, starting with applications for the 12-student selection committee that will evaluate candidates for trustee.

Hoeschele will chair the selection committee, working alongside Commonwealth Council of Student Governments President Greg Carvajal, Graduate Professional Student Association President Brianne Pragg, and UPUA President and Vice President Cody Heaton and Laura McKinney as the core members of the student selection team.

Any full-time undergraduate or graduate student can apply to serve the two-year term as student trustee. Basically the only requirement is that you have two years left as a Penn State student.

The committee will review applications and recommend a single candidate to the chair of the Board of Trustees. That student will then be interviewed by three trustees and evaluated by the Board’s Governance and Long Range Planning Committee. University bureaucracy at its finest, baby!



The candidate who receives the initial recommendation from the selection committee will likely become the next student trustee, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Applications for the six at-large committee seats are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 8.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]