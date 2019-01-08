Study Abroad Info Sessions To Offer Alternatives To State College Winter

Tired of the bitter cold, usual landscapes, and random hail storms (hello, Monday) of Central Pennsylvania? Thanks to Penn State’s myriad of study abroad programs, you can continue your education somewhere else — maybe in a location with access to the Mediterranean Sea, or in a bustling city with breathtaking architecture for miles.

Information sessions on study abroad opportunities during Summer 2019 begin this week as follows:

Liberal Arts

6 p.m. Thursday, January 10 in 104 Thomas Building

School for Field Studies

2 p.m. Monday, January 14 in 122 Ag Admin Building and during Abroad Week

Smeal College of Business

5:30 p.m. Monday, January 14 in 124 Business Building

STEM

11 a.m. Wednesday, January 16 in HUB Noontime Lounge

You can find more information on Penn State’s study abroad process and opportunities here.

About the Author

Chloe Elizabeth Paul

