We Want To See Your Penn State Weddings
Penn Staters love Penn State weddings (unless they’re on a football weekend). There are so many ways to incorporate Dear Old State into your Brand New Nuptials.
If you had a wedding with Penn State football tickets for save-the-dates, a Nittany Lion cake topper, or anything in between, we want to see how you embellished your big day with blue and white.
Please send all images of your Penn State wedding items to [email protected] and include the following:
- Both of your names
- Your graduation years
- When and where was your wedding?
- Any additional information about the item or your wedding you’d like to share
