We Want To See Your Penn State Weddings

Penn Staters love Penn State weddings (unless they’re on a football weekend). There are so many ways to incorporate Dear Old State into your Brand New Nuptials.

If you had a wedding with Penn State football tickets for save-the-dates, a Nittany Lion cake topper, or anything in between, we want to see how you embellished your big day with blue and white.

Please send all images of your Penn State wedding items to [email protected] and include the following:

Both of your names

Your graduation years

When and where was your wedding?

Any additional information about the item or your wedding you’d like to share

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

