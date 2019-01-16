Students To Receive An Extra Discount On Four Broadway Musicals

Penn State University Park students will receive an extra 15 percent discount on already-discounted tickets to four national touring Broadway musicals coming to Eisenhower Auditorium at a sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 16.

The touring Broadway productions include Finding Neverland, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, The King and I, and Kinky Boots. These shows will be making appearances from January through April.

Tickets will be sold at Eisenhower Auditorium. Prices for University Park students will be discounted at $42.50 (section one) and $34.85 (section two) each for Finding Neverland on January 23; Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, February 19-21 and 23-24 (matinees only); The King and I, March 28; and Kinky Boots, April 9-10.

A Penn State ID is required to purchase tickets. Students are only able to buy one discounted ticket per event. Anyone who wants to sit together should purchase their tickets at the same time.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Broadway musicals, Creamery ice cream, and Penn State Volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

