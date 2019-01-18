Penn State Men’s Basketball Alumnus Jermaine Marshall Found Dead At Age 28

Jermaine Marshall, a Penn State men’s basketball player from 2010-2013, was found dead in his apartment in France at the age of 28, according to a release issued by his team.

Marshall played for Nantes in the second tier of France’s pro basketball league system, and he also played professionally in Italy, Greece, Holland, and Finland after wrapping up his collegiate career. The team did not disclose his cause of death.

The guard spent three seasons as a Nittany Lion, averaging 9.8 points and 1.4 assists per game. He made 28 appearances as a freshman, most of which came off the bench, before starting 17 games and featuring in 14 others as a sophomore. Marshall established himself as a regular in the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup in the 2012-13 season as he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 30 starts.

Marshall initially decided to leave Happy Valley to pursue a pro career following the 2012-13 season, but he eventually joined Arizona State’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

He posted a game-high 34 points in a loss against Orleans just four days before his passing. Nantes has postponed its next domestic league game against ADA Blois on January 19.

