Lady Lions Burn Out Down The Stretch In Loss To No. 9 Maryland

Penn State women’s basketball (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) once again kept it close on the road with No. 9 Maryland, but couldn’t piece together a quality fourth quarter in a 79-67 loss.

The Terrapins (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) used a huge shooting game from Taylor Mikesell, who finished with 23 points, and a near double-double from Kaila Charles to avoid the upset.

How It Happened

The Lady Lions couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start from the field — shooting about 19 percent and trailing Maryland 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.

But a huge second quarter, which ended with guards Teniya Page and Siyeh Frazier scoring nine points, helped the Lady Lions go into the break tied 35-35.

Penn State hung around through the third quarter, holding a lead late in the period, but a 10-0 run heading into the fourth opened up an eight-point lead for the Terrapins.

That’s all Maryland really needed as it kept the Lady Lions at arm’s length through the rest of the game — taking its largest lead of the night at 15 points with less than a minute remaining.

Page, who finished with 20 points, went quiet in that final stretch as the Terrapins earned the 79-67 win.

Takeaways

Teniya Page sat out the first seven minutes of the game for what the ESPN broadcast described was a “violation of team rules.”

What allowed Penn State to hang around was its ability to rebound against one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, which certainly hasn’t always been a strong suit this season, including in its loss earlier this year against the Terrapins.



What’s Next

The Lady Lions are back in action Thursday at 8 p.m. on the road against Wisconsin (10-8 1-5 Big Ten).

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?