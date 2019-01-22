Sustainability Showcase Series Returns For Spring Semester
The Council of Sustainable Leaders is expanding its fall Sustainability Showcase Series to host 12 more weekly events throughout the spring semester.
Each session addresses the broad theme: “What is your ‘Big Idea’ that will advance sustainability in the 21st century?” Although sustainability is often associated with environmental concerns, speakers cover a variety of topics ranging from building dream communities to communicating during an age of post-truth media tribalism to yes, llamas.
Presentations are held on Fridays from 12-1:30 p.m. in various locations in the HUB. Guests who RSVP will be provided lunch.
This semester’s leg of the Showcase Series kicked off with Smeal Director of Sustainability and Instructor of Management and Organization Erik Foley’s talk on Serious Business: Four Ways to Restore Nature, Respect People and Repair Our Economic System, which you can view here.
Although the series has already resumed for the spring semester, there are still plenty of speakers to look forward to:
- January 25: Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs: “The Impact of Climate Change Litigation” in 233 A/B HUB
- February 1: Laurie Mulvey, executive director of World in Conversation Center for Public Diplomacy: “Moving from Object to Subject” in 132 HUB
- February 8: Brook Lenker, executive director of FracTracker Alliance: “Extraction Immorality, Renewable Absolution: Insights from the Fight for Clean Energy” in 134 HUB
- February 15: Denice Wardrop, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences: “Llamas, Learning Objectives, and Literacy”
- February 22: Bob Inglis, former U.S. Congressman: “A Free-Enterprise Solution to Climate Change” in 233 A/B HUB
- March 15: Spud Marshall, founder, CEO, and chief catalyst of co.space: “Design Your Dream Community” in 134 HUB
- March 22: Peter Newman, head of Department of Recreation, Park, and Tourism Management: “Protecting National Parks: Studies of Soundscapes, Human Wellbeing & Visitor Management” in 134 HUB
- March 29: Damon Sims, vice president of student affairs: Title TBD in 132 HUB
- April 5: Lee Ahern, Bellisario College of Communications: “Communicating Sustainability in the Age of Post-Truth Media Tribalism” in 134 HUB
- April 12: Lonnie Graham, College of Arts and Architecture: C”reative Concepts and Social Responsibility” in 132 HUB
- April 19: Student Panel (Speakers TBA): “Students Discussing Mental Health” in 134 HUB
