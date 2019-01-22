Sustainability Showcase Series Returns For Spring Semester

The Council of Sustainable Leaders is expanding its fall Sustainability Showcase Series to host 12 more weekly events throughout the spring semester.

Each session addresses the broad theme: “What is your ‘Big Idea’ that will advance sustainability in the 21st century?” Although sustainability is often associated with environmental concerns, speakers cover a variety of topics ranging from building dream communities to communicating during an age of post-truth media tribalism to yes, llamas.

Presentations are held on Fridays from 12-1:30 p.m. in various locations in the HUB. Guests who RSVP will be provided lunch.

This semester’s leg of the Showcase Series kicked off with Smeal Director of Sustainability and Instructor of Management and Organization Erik Foley’s talk on Serious Business: Four Ways to Restore Nature, Respect People and Repair Our Economic System, which you can view here.

Although the series​ has already resumed for the spring semester, there are still plenty of speakers to look forward to:

January 25: Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs: “The Impact of Climate Change Litigation” in 233 A/B HUB

