Your ‘Holy Shit It’s So Cold I Can’t Feel My Nose’ Playlist

After a mild start, winter finally decided to show up in State College. With freezing winds, icy sidewalks, and endless walks to class, the temperature always feels like it’s below zero and no jacket ever seems warm enough.

If the weather keeps up down during the next few weeks, you’ll probably start wondering whether the Snow Miser killed off his brother. So for now, you might as well embrace the tundra that is State College while trudging through it with this playlist.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Broadway musicals, Creamery ice cream, and Penn State Volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

The Ins & Outs Of Grad Photos No matter what else you choose, you’re legally obligated to take a graduation photo at the Lion Shrine.