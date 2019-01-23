College Democrats, Republicans To Debate Education Policy
Just as the 2020 presidential election cycle begins to heat up, Penn State’s College Democrats and College Republicans will talk education policy to kick off the spring semester. The two groups will debate at 8 p.m. Monday, January 28 in 262 Willard.
“The goal is to facilitate a dialogue between the opposing sides on different economic and social issues surrounding education policy,” College Republicans President Reagan McCarthy said.
College Democrats Chief of Staff Jacob Klipstein, who’s charged with coordinating the event, said the debate will cover education policy on all different levels, not just higher education.
Klipstein said he hopes the discussion will spark continued dialogue between the two organizations, whose current presidents are also roommates. Last semester, the two groups debated over constitutional interpretation.
The debate will be moderated by Zach Robinson, president of student advocacy organization Lion Caucus. Anyone is welcome to attend at no cost to hear both sides of the argument over education in the United States.
