Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For State College Shooting Victims

Standing At The Gates For Justice will host a candlelight vigil for those impacted by Thursday night’s shooting in State College. The vigil will be held in front of the Allen Street Gates at 4 p.m. Monday, January 28.

Dean Beachy, a 62-year old man from Millersburg, OH, and George McCormick, an 83-year old man from State College, were killed by Jordan Witmer, a 21-year old Bellefonte native, in the shooting.

Witmer killed Beachy at the Ramada Hotel on Atherton Street before fleeing the scene in a car. He crashed the car on Waupelani Drive, broke into a home, and killed McCormick before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One male and one female were also shot at the Ramada, and they were taken to the hospital. Their identities haven’t been released, but State College chief of police John Gardner said that both were in critical condition when he addressed the media at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Standing At The Gates For Justice typically holds a small gathering at the Allen Street Gates every week, but this week’s will focus on the shooting and honoring the victims.

“Our weekly vigil will focus on the recent State College shooting. Join us as we remember, mourn, and imagine a better world moving forward,” the organization said on Facebook.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

