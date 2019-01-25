Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For State College Shooting Victims
Standing At The Gates For Justice will host a candlelight vigil for those impacted by Thursday night’s shooting in State College. The vigil will be held in front of the Allen Street Gates at 4 p.m. Monday, January 28.
Dean Beachy, a 62-year old man from Millersburg, OH, and George McCormick, an 83-year old man from State College, were killed by Jordan Witmer, a 21-year old Bellefonte native, in the shooting.
Witmer killed Beachy at the Ramada Hotel on Atherton Street before fleeing the scene in a car. He crashed the car on Waupelani Drive, broke into a home, and killed McCormick before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
One male and one female were also shot at the Ramada, and they were taken to the hospital. Their identities haven’t been released, but State College chief of police John Gardner said that both were in critical condition when he addressed the media at approximately 1:15 a.m.
Standing At The Gates For Justice typically holds a small gathering at the Allen Street Gates every week, but this week’s will focus on the shooting and honoring the victims.
“Our weekly vigil will focus on the recent State College shooting. Join us as we remember, mourn, and imagine a better world moving forward,” the organization said on Facebook.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence
Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Students Angry At Penn State After No Alert Sent For State College Shooting
Many students have voiced their frustration about the lack of communication from Penn State following Thursday’s shooting at the Ramada in State College.
Send this to a friend
Comments