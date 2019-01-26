PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Packed Evening Celebration Concludes MLK Jr. Commemoration Week

Ryen Gailey | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
1/26/19 5:14 pm

A packed crowd lined up outside the Schwab Auditorium Friday night for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week Evening Celebration, which embodied this year’s theme, “Where Do We Go From Here: A Tradition Of Resistance.”

“The committee was devoted to making sure our events, collaborations, and all our decisions rang true to the work of Dr. King today,” MLK Jr. Commemoration Executive Director Awaly Diallo said to open the night.

To continue the week’s focus on the impact of student activism, attendees heard from Angela Rye, NPR analyst and CNN commentator, and Marc Lamont Hill, award-winning author and social justice activist.

Students lined up outside Schwab and wrapped around the corner to Pollock Road.

The first student performer of the evening, Rabiyatu Jalloh, read a powerful original poem that got the crowd snapping.

“Everybody loves Cardi B until the shoe starts flying.” Jalloh said. “We deserve proclamation, we deserve love, we deserve joy, we deserve joy” Jalloh said to end her poem with roaring applause from the crowd.

Dr. Ebony Coletu, a Penn State professor of English and African American studies, then led a conversation on race, politics, and youth involvement with Rye and Hill.

“I think that I am encouraged by the fact that people are no longer waiting for a baton to be passed, but deciding I’ll just have my own baton or torch or I’ll get my own seat and pull it up to my own table” Rye said.

Hill credited the work of Malcom X for changing his life and keeping him optimistic, saying he was never the same after discovering his work.

“What Malcom taught me was that one’s life and one’s circumstances can be radically reimagined through the power of love, love of self, someone else loving you, love of reading,” Hill said. “I realized I gotta do something, I gotta go somewhere. So I went from North Philly to West Philly.”

Students and community members had the opportunity to ask questions of Rye and Hill to close out the evening.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryen

March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg Talks Civic Involvement In SPA Lecture

“I don’t care if you come from the left or the right, I think its something that we can all agree on that gun violence and losing children in America is something that we cannot accept any more.”

Penn State Joins Association Of Public And Land-Grant Universities In Access And Affordability Initiative

New Science Wing Opens In Chambers Building

Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence

Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For State College Shooting Victims

The vigil will be held in front of the Allen Street Gates at 4 p.m. Monday, January 28.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend