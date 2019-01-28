Your ‘Just Imagine Yourself On An Island Vacation’ Playlist

It’s reached the type of cold in State College that makes 40 degrees feel like a trip to the beach. When you check the weather and the forecast is “bitter and cold,” you know you’re in the thick of Penn State weather.

It’ll be awhile before State College reaches sit-on-Old Main temperatures again, so before you pile on your hats, gloves, and that second pair of pants, put your headphones in and enjoy a mental trip to a remote island. The sun always shines there and the sidewalks never freeze over with ice. Not even once.

Think warm thoughts and power through the cold with a little vacation ambience:

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.