PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Your ‘Just Imagine Yourself On An Island Vacation’ Playlist

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
1/28/19 4:08 am

It’s reached the type of cold in State College that makes 40 degrees feel like a trip to the beach. When you check the weather and the forecast is “bitter and cold,” you know you’re in the thick of Penn State weather.

It’ll be awhile before State College reaches sit-on-Old Main temperatures again, so before you pile on your hats, gloves, and that second pair of pants, put your headphones in and enjoy a mental trip to a remote island. The sun always shines there and the sidewalks never freeze over with ice. Not even once.

Think warm thoughts and power through the cold with a little vacation ambience:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabriela

The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part One

We were blown away by your Penn State weddings, complete with shakers, Lion Shrine cakes, and a few Blue Band performances.

Your Guide To Finding Last-Minute Graduation Housing

We Want To See Your Penn State Weddings

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments

Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.

Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence

Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend