Your ‘Just Imagine Yourself On An Island Vacation’ Playlist
It’s reached the type of cold in State College that makes 40 degrees feel like a trip to the beach. When you check the weather and the forecast is “bitter and cold,” you know you’re in the thick of Penn State weather.
It’ll be awhile before State College reaches sit-on-Old Main temperatures again, so before you pile on your hats, gloves, and that second pair of pants, put your headphones in and enjoy a mental trip to a remote island. The sun always shines there and the sidewalks never freeze over with ice. Not even once.
Think warm thoughts and power through the cold with a little vacation ambience:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments
Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.
Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence
Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Send this to a friend
Comments