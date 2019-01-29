Applications Open For Summer Student Startup Accelerator Program

Invent Penn State is giving student entrepreneurial teams a chance at $10,000 to fund their startup, social good, or non-profit ideas in State College through the Summer Founders Program.

Participants will have access to a physical working space downtown at the Happy Valley Launchbox throughout the program, which culminates in a startup showcase event in August.

Penn State alumnus Matt Brezina, who co-founded two multimillion-dollar tech startups and previously worked with the Y Combinator accelerator, started the program in 2015. The success from the Y Combinator influenced Brezina to bring similar opportunities to Penn State.

This initiative works to provide essential resources like mentoring and networking, while also contributing funds so students can focus on their businesses without needing to worry about a summer job.

The program is funded by a small amount of donors, including Penn State Trustee Ira Lubert and past Board of Trustees chairman Ed Hintz. Brezina has also previously donated along with other notable alumni David Rusenko and Chris Fanini.

Teams with at least one co-founder who is a Penn State student from any campus can apply. Applications are due by midnight on Friday, February 15.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys Broadway musicals, Creamery ice cream, and Penn State Volleyball. You can follow her on Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority Moving Into Former Frat House The chapter currently rents a floor and a suite in South Halls, like many other sororities on campus.